Wednesday, Jan. 11
7:00 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of West Iowa Street in Union. Deputies responded and a report was created.
8:21 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a companion animal. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
12:19 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a runaway earlier in the morning from the 200 block of South 12th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy responded and found that the juvenile had returned.
1:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a storage unit being broken into on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded and a report was taken.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of malfunctioning railroad crossing arms at Willow Street and the railroad tracks. Officers responded and the Union Pacific Railroad was notified.
3:30 p.m. — Wendy Cox, 55, Pendleton, was arrested by a Union County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on a Douglas County failure to appear warrant. The original charges were driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended. Cox was also arrested on a new charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Thursday, Jan. 12
8:39 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about downed wires at the 200 block of West Oregon Street in Union. A deputy responded and the wires were secured.
10:22 a.m. — Union County’s Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect on the 76400 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. The animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
11:14 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an aggressive dog on the 650 block of East Dearborn Street in Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
3:13 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an aggressive dog that attacked chickens on the 2700 block of Fir Street. The information was logged for the animal enforcement officer.
6:28 p.m. — Found property was brought to the front counter of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy made contact with the property owner’s family and the information was logged.
10:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about suspicious circumstances on the 1500 block of Z Avenue. Officers responded and found that no crime had been committed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.