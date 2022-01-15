Wednesday, Jan. 12

8:18 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 1100 block of Alder Street reported a stalking order violation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.

9:20 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about stray cats in the 70000 block of Fletcher Lane, Cove. An animal enforcement officer made contact and referred the caller to a shelter.

9:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order violation at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. An officer made contact and explained options.

11:26 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order violation on the 2500 block of Depot Street. Police arrested Joshua Caleb Meier, 32, on a restraining order violation.

12:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud at the Hideout Saloon, 219 Fir St. Police made contact and took a report.

4:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 18th Street on a report of gunshots. Police determined the sound was from a BB gun and explained city gun laws.

6:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Empire Drive on a report of harassment. Police determined this was an ongoing civil issue and explained options.

Thursday, Jan. 13

11:58 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop. An officer responded and took a report.

12:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.

1:21 p.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of X Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and took a report.

3:01 p.m. — Grande Hot Springs RV Resort, 65182 Hot Lake Lane, La Grande, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.

5:12 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect at Baltimore Street and South 17th Avenue, Elgin.

6:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of Crook Avenue. Police arrested Terry Allen Higgins, 45, on a restraining order violation.

10:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 2100 block of Third Street. An officer responded, and the subjects agreed to keep the music down.

