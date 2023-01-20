12:26 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of juveniles smoking at Second Street and M Avenue in La Grande. The school resource officer was advised and will attempt to locate the juveniles.
1:01 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Ian Brooks, 26, on a Union County probation violation warrant on original charges of first-degree theft.
1:38 p.m.: La Grande police received a request to speak to an officer about trespassing at the Short Stop in La Grande. An officer made contact and will attempt to locate the subject.
2:41 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a request for contact regarding possible animal neglect at Ninth Street and N Avenue in La Grande.
6:12 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 1400 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and counseled a juvenile.
9:35 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a non-injury traffic accident at Greenwood Street and V Avenue, where they arrested Aleiana Devin, 18, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday, Jan. 19
1:58 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of a dog at large. The owners were able to pick up the dog.
2:13 p.m.: La Grande police got a call about vandalism on a fence at the 700 block of N Avenue. An officer responded and a report was taken.
5:18 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office arrested Gregg Crampton, 56, of Meacham, while lodged in Union County Jail on a United States Marshal’s warrant for being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
5:27 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a possible break in at a residence in the 2100 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and will provide extra patrols.
8:41 p.m.: During a field interrogation at Fir Street and V Avenue, La Grande police arrested Joan Pehrson, 29, on a parole and probation detainer and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
11:08 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s office received a call about shoplifting at Walmart in Island City. A deputy responded and Amanda Parker, 39, was cited for third-degree theft.
