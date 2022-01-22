Wednesday, Jan. 19
10:02 a.m. — An Elgin resident made a complaint about telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:24 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Benton Avenue and Depot Street on a report of a suspicious male and warned him for trespass.
3:20 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer saw dogs on the loose on the 62200 block of Peacock Road, La Grande, and warned their owner.
3:24 p.m. — The animal enforcement officer then saw dogs on the loose on the 62100 block of Chandler Loop, La Grande, and warned their owners.
4:23 p.m. — La Grande police on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue questioned a man, and ended up arresting him. Ryan Mitchell Kelty, 37, of Weston, had several warrants for his arrest, including a Grant County warrant charging first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and vehicle theft and a Walla Walla County warrant charging vehicle theft, driving while suspended, defrauding an innkeeper, possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.
5:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue for a disturbance involving a juvenile. Officers explained options.
6:36 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande. Police responded and took information.
8:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and asked a male to leave.
9:14 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and medical services responded to the area of 65700 Hunter Road, Summerville, for a crash involving injuries.
Thursday, Jan. 20
10:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud on the 3300 block of Columbia Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
3:21 p.m. — A La Grande police officer helped a person who requested assistance on the 700 block of K Avenue.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment at The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about theft and a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Officers responded and took a report.
9:21 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person at Greenwood Street and V Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found a person was walking their dog.
11:34 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at Grocery Outlet, 11301 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found a driver was resting after getting off work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.