Wednesday, Jan. 25
3:19 a.m.: Umatilla Tribal police arrested Gracie Jones, 18, of Pendleton, on a Union County failure to appear warrant.
8:11 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about an open door on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and determined the building was clear.
9:02 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Joan Pehrson, 29, while lodged in Union County Jail on a Union County probation violation warrant.
10:50 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Matthew Mckern, 44, at Safeway for theft.
8:35 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Dalton Tanzy, 27, on the 1900 block of Second Street on a probation and parole detainer.
10:25 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Fitzpatrick, 51, on the 800 block of North Benson Street in Union on a Union County warrant. The original charges were first-degree aggravated theft and four counts of identity theft.
10:57 p.m.: While out on follow-up on the 1400 block of T Avenue, La Grande police arrested two individuals. Shawn Presock, 39, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault. Troy Powell, 39, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Thursday, Jan. 26
8:24 a.m.: La Grande police received a report about mail found at Willow Street and the railroad tracks. An officer responded and took a report for mail theft.
8:39 a.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Douglas Haggard, 44, on a Union County probation violation warrant during a field interrogation at Patton Street and Second Street. The original charges were felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
9:53 a.m.: A resident of Idaho requested assistance from La Grande police about a stolen vehicle. Options were explained and the information was logged.
10:21 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a barking dog that was loose on the 600 block of Crook Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dog was returned to its owner.
10:52 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of possible gunshots near the Flying J Travel Center. An officer responded, but was unable to locate anything.
11:35 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of animal abuse on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
2:16 p.m.: La Grande police arrested Shawn Presock, 39, while in Union County Jail on a probation and parole detainer.
2:20 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about harassment at University Boulevard. An officer made contact with both parties and the situation was resolved.
6:52 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a traffic hazard at Island Avenue and Monroe Avenue. An officer responded and removed the hazard.
