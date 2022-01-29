Wednesday, Jan. 26
8:01 a.m. — A caller on the 69600 block of Sanderson Road, Summerville, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
9:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 2900 block of Second Street.
9:38 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of the theft of a vehicle from Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care, 2104 Cove Ave., Suite A, La Grande. Police arrested Jesse Middlemiss Allen, 28, for unauthorized entry and use of a vehicle.
12:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person who died on the 69600 block of Haefer Lane, Cove. A deputy responded and took a report.
4 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
5:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of an assault. The deputy gave a warning for harassment.
5:37 p.m. — A caller reported someone left a dog in a car for more than two hours on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
Thursday, Jan. 27
3:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
7:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for second-degree trespass and disorderly conduct.
8:42 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a motorcycle on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:23 p.m. — A caller complained about dogs in the area of 62500 Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave a warning for dogs at large.
2:05 p.m. — A caller on the 67600 block of Booth Lane, Cove, asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer about feral cats. The officer explained options.
4:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person at Community Bank, 2313 Adams Ave., La Grande. Police responded and arrested Amy Lynn Loza, 35, of Richland, Washington, for unauthorized entry into a vehicle, second-degree theft from a vehicle and identity theft.
4:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:33 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding a restraining order violation. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:02 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the county jail, 1109 K Ave., La Grande, on a report of drug paraphernalia in the jail. The deputy took information.
11:06 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances at a residence on the 3200 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies made contact and relayed information to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Jan. 22, 12:55 p.m. — A trooper responded to a vehicle that slid off the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 274 and arrested the driver, Orlando Castro, 46, of El Paso, Texas, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
