2:21 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots near the 73000 block of Gordon Creek Road in Elgin. A deputy made contact and took information.
12:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from Homestead Motors in Island City. Deputies responded and the car was located.
2:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Habitat for Humanity ReStore for a report of shoplifting.
3:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Second Street and D Avenue after receiving a report of a dog at large. Officers contacted the owner to pick up the dog.
6:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog hit by a car at Greenwood Street and Y Avenue. A deputy responded to the area and picked up the dog.
9:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a runaway at the 1100 block of O Avenue. Officers attempted to contact the reporting party, but were unable to leave a voicemail.
Thursday, Jan. 5
11:04 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s office arrested Brandi Tucker, 42, at Walmart in Island City on a probation violation warrant. The original charge was for first-degree criminal trespass.
3:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and X Avenue after receiving a report of a person experiencing a mental episode. An officer and sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and the subject turned down assistance.
3:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a mentally ill person at the 1000 block of Benton Avenue. Officers responded and the individual was transported to the hospital.
5:40 p.m. — Benjamin Helmenstein, 26, was arrested by the Multnomah County Jail on a Union County failure to appear warrant on original charges of resisting arrest and three counts of attempting to commit a Class C/unclassified felony.
7:42 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Coleman Atkinson, 41, on a failure to appear warrant on original charges of second-degree theft.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.