Wednesday, Jan. 5
10:47 a.m. — A resident in Elgin reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
12:29 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance over a parking spot. The deputy gave options.
1:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Stackland Road and Haefer Lane, Cove, for vehicles parked on the road. Local law enforcement responded to multiple calls throughout the day of stuck vehicles, including semitrailers blocking traffic.
3:56 p.m. — A caller reported children were sledding in the street at Second Street and Miller Drive, La Grande, and cars could hit them. An officer responded and found the children were done sledding for the day.
7:07 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to a report of a person under mental or emotional duress. The officer took the person to a safe place for the night.
7:40 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to a La Grande police officer about a friend using drugs. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:17 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of 18th Street reported a woman was on the porch and refused to leave. An officer responded, but she had left before the officer arrived.
8:20 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance between a mother and daughter at a residence on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. Police responded, and the mother and daughter were separating for the night.
8:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of another another mother/daughter disagreement, this one at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded, found the parties were arguing and would separate for the night.
10:08 p.m. — A caller reported horses were in the lane at K Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the owner got the horses.
Thursday, Jan. 6
9:16 a.m. — The Union County sheriff’s office received a request for a welfare check of an Imbler resident. A deputy responded and counseled the party.
10:31 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted with a disabled vehicle on Ruckman Road, Cove. The scene would play out several more times throughout the county.
1:13 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane reported fraud. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:30 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the Super 8 by Wyndham, 2407 R Ave., La Grande, for a vehicle fire.
8:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Bonneville Lane for a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the problem was a vehicle stuck in the snow.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Jan. 1, 1:53 a.m. — A trooper arrested Rod Charles Johnson, 58, for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Jan. 1, 3:54 p.m. — A trooper arrested Twesiga Disan, 29, of Portland, for DUII and reckless driving.
