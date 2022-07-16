9:21 a.m. — A caller reported transients camping on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and told the subject to move along.
11:06 a.m. — A caller reported losing a gun on U.S. Forest Service Road 31 near La Grande.
3:29 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Main Street, Union, for a restraining order violation.
7:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. Detectives will follow up.
11:46 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1400 block of South Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took information.
Thursday, July 14
2:29 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office on the 200 block of Main Street, Union, arrested a 44-year-old man for a restraining order violation. This was related to the call the day before at this location.
7:50 a.m. — A caller reported a fight at Catherine Creek, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report for found property.
9:22 a.m. — A caller reported vehicles were blocking a fire hydrant at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande.
12:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 300 block of Fourth Street of a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Police responded and arrested a 52-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
12:24 p.m. — A caller reported a person was in mental or emotional crisis on the 900 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy rendered assistance.
11:13 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a resident on the 2600 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and took a report.
