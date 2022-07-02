Wednesday, June 29
7:22 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of South Main Street, Union, asked to talk to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a theft.
8:08 a.m. — A resident on the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande, asked to speak to police about fraud. An officer made contact.
9:45 a.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on a Summerville resident. Deputies responded and took a report.
12:42 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported a patient with a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
3:11 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Richard Alan Stone, 60, of La Grande, for menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
6:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Pioneer Park on a report of a possible transient camp. An officer warned and told a person to leave.
7:29 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 3200 block of Spruce Street, La Grande.
8:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a juvenile who was out of control. The subject sought assistance with the Center for Human Development.
Thursday, June 30
1:50 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise at La Grande High School, 708 K. Ave, La Grande. Officers responded and told youths to keep it down.
9:27 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer responded and took a report.
10:48 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 120 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Y Avenue. An officer responded.
4:57 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at Pumpkin Ridge and Hallgarth roads, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
8:01 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at 18th Street and Adams Avenue arrested Marvin Andrew, 26, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.