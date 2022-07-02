Wednesday, June 29

7:22 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of South Main Street, Union, asked to talk to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a theft.

8:08 a.m. — A resident on the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande, asked to speak to police about fraud. An officer made contact.

9:45 a.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on a Summerville resident. Deputies responded and took a report.

12:42 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported a patient with a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.

3:11 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Richard Alan Stone, 60, of La Grande, for menacing and pointing a firearm at another.

6:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Pioneer Park on a report of a possible transient camp. An officer warned and told a person to leave.

7:29 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 3200 block of Spruce Street, La Grande.

8:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a juvenile who was out of control. The subject sought assistance with the Center for Human Development.

Thursday, June 30

1:50 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise at La Grande High School, 708 K. Ave, La Grande. Officers responded and told youths to keep it down.

9:27 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer responded and took a report.

10:48 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 120 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.

1:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Y Avenue. An officer responded.

4:57 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at Pumpkin Ridge and Hallgarth roads, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.

8:01 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at 18th Street and Adams Avenue arrested Marvin Andrew, 26, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

