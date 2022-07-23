6:31 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, on a call about a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested Thomas Jay Leonard, 45, of Elgin, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
10:42 a.m. — A resident on the 2800 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, reported mail theft. An officer responded and took a report.
5:01 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, reported a dog was locked in a vehicle. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and resolved the situation.
7:59 p.m. — A caller reported a horse was loose on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and located the owner of the horse.
8:52 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of clothes from Bubbles Laundry, Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
9:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps, 2209 Adams Ave., on a report of a subject with a false ID. Police trespassed the person from the establishment.
Thursday, July 21
2:58 a.m. — A caller reported a person was looking in vehicles in the parking lot of the Super 8 by Wyndham, 2407 R Ave., La Grande. Police responded and arrested a 23-year-old man for trespassing.
7:11 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Fourth and E streets, North Powder, on a complaint about trespassing. Deputies arrested Mariam Everson Collard, 22, for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The sheriff’s office also arrested her on warrants.
7:47 a.m. — A Union resident reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
9:33 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 10200 block of West Railroad Avenue, Island City. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12:21 p.m. — A caller at the Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle. An officer responded and took a report.
10:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about noise at the high school, 708 K Ave. An officer counseled the subjects.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.