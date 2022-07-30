Wednesday, July 27
7:03 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose at Spruce Street and May Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and returned the cattle to their owner.
Wednesday, July 27
3:21 p.m. — A caller in the area of 70600 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, reported finding horses. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and returned the horses to their owners.
7:53 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime.
8:33 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 2600 block of Fourth Street, La Grande.
10:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fireworks on the 1300 block of O Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subjects.
Thursday, July 28
12:51 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Highway 204, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the parties.
8:22 a.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose in the area of 10600 South Walton Road, Island City. An animal enforcement officer returned the goats to their owners.
1:36 p.m. — La Grande police took a report for someone who failed to register as a sex offender.
4:16 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 11200 South McAlister Road, Island City.
5:21 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a dog in a hot car. The dog was OK, and the deputy counseled the owner.
7:23 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of shoplifting. Deputies arrested Ruben Kenneth Richard Shockman, 23, for first-degree theft.
11:41 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of C Avenue, La Grande, reported a violation of a no-contact release agreement. An officer responded and explained options.
