Wednesday, July 6
5:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested one juvenile.
8:48 a.m. — A resident in Cove reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
10:37 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the parties.
1:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.
6:08 p.m. — Medics and Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 70300 block of Summerville Road, Summerville, on a report of a vehicle accident.
8:49 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a vehicle driving on the 900 block of North Benson Street, Union, and playing loud music and harassing a person.
10:12 p.m. — A caller on the 900 block of Main Avenue, La Grande, reported having a bad day.
10:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
Thursday, July 7
1:04 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop on the 1800 block of 26th Street took a report for theft by receiving.
8:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 1800 block of G Avenue.
9:16 a.m. — A caller on the 69200 block of Chadwick Lane, Cove, reported a dog bit a person. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Officers counseled the people involved.
2:55 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a suspiciou person. Deputies warned the person.
3:24 p.m. — Police responded to the Chevron Shop N’ Go, Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a suspicious person. Officers warned the person.
4:26 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a hit-and-run on McAlister Road, La Grande, and the suspect and victim caused a secondary accident.
5:31 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about harassment on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy made contact.
6:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person threatening self-harm. An officer was unable to find the person but will follow up.
