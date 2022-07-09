Wednesday, July 6

5:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested one juvenile.

8:48 a.m. — A resident in Cove reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.

10:37 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the parties.

1:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.

6:08 p.m. — Medics and Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 70300 block of Summerville Road, Summerville, on a report of a vehicle accident.

8:49 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a vehicle driving on the 900 block of North Benson Street, Union, and playing loud music and harassing a person.

10:12 p.m. — A caller on the 900 block of Main Avenue, La Grande, reported having a bad day.

10:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance.

Thursday, July 7

1:04 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop on the 1800 block of 26th Street took a report for theft by receiving.

8:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 1800 block of G Avenue.

9:16 a.m. — A caller on the 69200 block of Chadwick Lane, Cove, reported a dog bit a person. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.

1:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Officers counseled the people involved.

2:55 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a suspiciou person. Deputies warned the person.

3:24 p.m. — Police responded to the Chevron Shop N’ Go, Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a suspicious person. Officers warned the person.

4:26 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a hit-and-run on McAlister Road, La Grande, and the suspect and victim caused a secondary accident.

5:31 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about harassment on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy made contact.

6:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person threatening self-harm. An officer was unable to find the person but will follow up.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.