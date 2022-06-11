Tuesday, June 7
7:59 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary on the 1400 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and will follow up.
8:06 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:07 a.m. — A caller reported aggressive dogs at large on the 700 block of North 11th Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded. Parties reached a civil compromise.
9:43 a.m. — A caller reported a trespasser in the area of 69200 Highway 237, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the trespasser was a neighbor with a loose cow.
6:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, on a report of a person refusing to leave the parking lot. An office arrived and gave the person until 9 p.m. to leave.
7:36 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 600 block of North Second Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
9:30 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise at La Grande High School, 708 K Ave. An officer responded and counseled the parties involved.
9:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of gunshots on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue. An officer responded but did not find anyone shooting.
Wednesday, June 8
2:32 a.m. — A caller on the 10400 block of South E Street, Island City, reported a juvenile involved in a disturbance. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and gave options.
8:28 a.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande, reported a dog attacked another dog. An animal enforcement officer responded and issued a citation.
10:50 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, asked for contact from a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding an assault. A deputy responded. The sheriff’s office then served a restraining order.
3:36 p.m. — A resident at Booth Lane and Lower Cove Road, Cove, reported a suspicious person on a motorcycle may have been casing the property. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and gave options about trail cameras.
4:27 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande, reported the theft of an oxygen tank. An officer advised the person of options.
5:32 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office and medical help responded to the 10400 block of South E Street, Island City, on a report of a minor having a mental breakdown and took the youth to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
8:14 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 10500 block of H Avenue, Island City, on a report of a person threatening self-harm. The deputy found the person and helped make an action plan.
8:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
9:49 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was involved in a disturbance on the 2100 block of Oak Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
Thursday, June 9
12:21 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a wolf on the 400 block of O Avenue, La Grande. Officers searched the area but did not see a wolf.
12:36 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 10400 block of South Valley Avenue, Island City, on a report of a disturbance and took a report for harassment.
12:46 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Robbs Hill Road, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle theft. The deputy recovered the vehicle.
2:27 p.m. — A caller on the 700 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported a dog was in a hot car. Union County Sheriff’s Office responded and counseled the driver.
3:35 p.m. — La Grande police and emergency medical services responded to Jefferson Avenue and Third Street for a collision between a car and a bicyclist. Police took a report.
