Wednesday, June 15
7:47 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Fourth Street, North Powder, made a complaint about dogs running loose. An animal enforcement officer responded and cited the owner of the dogs.
10:12 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 2800 block of Third Street. An officer made contact and warned one person.
11:02 a.m. — A La Grande resident was suffering mental or emotional crisis. Police responded and gave the person a ride to the hospital.
11:04 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about possible animal abuse on Valley View Road, Elgin. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
3:38 p.m. — A caller on the 62200 block of Leffel Road, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
8:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from Bubbles Laundry, 2001 Adams Ave., of an attempted assault. An officer located the subject and trespassed the person from the business.
9:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Benchwarmer’s Pub & Grill, 210 Depot St., on a call about a disturbance outside the business. Officers trespassed one subject.
10:04 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and found someone was waiting for a friend.
Thursday, June 16
12:48 a.m. — La Grande fire and police responded to a report of a fire on the 1700 block of O Avenue. Police took a report.
10:55 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 500 block of South Pioneer Court, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the person was a door-to-door salesman.
1:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 800 block of East Ash Street, Union, on a call about telephonic harassment. The deputy warned one person.
2:51 p.m. — A caller on Coughanour Lane, North Powder, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
3:58 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about criminal mischief on the 200 block of East Beakman Street, Union. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:16 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 2300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find a disturbance.
11:09 p.m. — A resident in the area of Jackson Avenue and Fir St., La Grande, made a complaint about barking dogs.
