8:02 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact regarding a theft at 2802 Adams Ave. An officer took a report.
12:33 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
3:01 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about animal abuse from the area of 10400 South Valley Avenue, Island City.
3:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call regarding harassment on the 2400 block of Century Loop. An officer explained options.
6:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on an elderly person at Birnie Park. An officer responded and returned the person home.
9:36 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks in the area of Cherry Street and Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
10:35 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop on the west end of Adams Avenue arrested two people with warrants. Vonell Lenn Edwards, 45, had two Union County warrants for failure to appear, and Jessica Dianne Stricker, 44, had five Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear. Police also cited Stricker on a Baker County warrant.
Thursday, June 23
7:42 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of 65100 Hot Lake Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
7:57 a.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of suspicious circumstances involving a fire. Police took a report.
8:20 a.m. — A caller reported a transient refused to leave Denny’s, 2604 Island Ave., La Grande. The subject left before police arrived.
3:14 p.m. — Thunder RV, 10401 S. Walton Road, Island City, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
5:37 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 S. Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
6:32 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on private property on the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and trespassed a person.
9:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person in a mental or emotional crisis and resolved the situation.
10:43 p.m. — A caller reported a dog may have been in distress on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and determined a dog was barking due to another dog that was barking.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.