Wednesday, June 1
7:35 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise at Cove Avenue and 21st Street, La Grande. Officers checked but could not locate the noise.
12:14 p.m. — A caller reported a wolf depredation off Mcintyre Road near Starkey.
3:49 p.m. — A caller told La Grande police he saw a car creep along near a girl who was running at 26th Street and Cove Avenue. An officer searched the area but did not find the car.
4:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on a three-wheeler on the 2900 block of Mulholland Drive. Police arrested Micah Israel Rios, 34, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:05 p.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary at the Marketplace Underground, 1101 Washington Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
7:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Wendy’s, 2304 Island Ave., on a complaint about a male yelling. An officer counseled the subject.
7:42 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, reported someone was following their wife around in the store and taking pictures. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined it did not appear the subject was taking pictures. The deputy took down information.
10:28 p.m. — A resident on the 62000 block of Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande, reported a vehicle hit a rock in their driveway. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 69-year-old man for misdemeanors of hit-and-run and trespass.
Thursday, June 2
7:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a complaint about a disturbance. Police took a report.
7:58 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:08 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about a male causing a traffic hazard at Spruce Street and May Lane, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and arrested one person.
2:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a report of a fight. Police made contact and gave options.
4:18 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
5:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, arrested Steven Michael McBride, 40, on three Union County warrants for failure to appear on forgery, theft and eluding cases, and on four Baker County warrants for failure to appear on a vehicle theft case and more.
11:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Adams Avenue and Greenwood Street on a complaint about a drunk driver. Police arrested Zoe Gabrielle Watson, 19, for DUII.
