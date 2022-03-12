Wednesday, March 9
9:56 a.m. — A caller reported a wolf depredation in the area of 75880 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
1:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and referred the matter to detectives.
1:58 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of mail theft on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and took information.
2:49 p.m. — The Union County sheriff’s office received a complaint about theft and fraud at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy made contact and took a report.
2:54 p.m. — A caller om the 1100 block of Oak Street, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined this did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest and separated the parties.
4:46 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Summerville Road and Highway 82, Elgin, for illegal dumping and advised the Oregon Department of Transportation.
8:59 p.m. — A caller reported a runaway juvenile from Union. The juvenile returned before a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The deputy made contact and counseled the juvenile.
Thursday, March 10
10:23 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a disturbance on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. A deputy responded and explained options.
12:29 p.m. — A caller on the 2700 block of Birch Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and will follow up.
2:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud disturbance on the 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Union. A deputy made contact and provided options.
3:57 p.m. — A caller in the area of 73400 Gordon Creek Road, Elgin, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
4:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on the welfare of a resident on the 1600 block of 21st Street. Police found the person had died March 7.
6:40 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances at a property on West Fulton and South Main streets, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined subcontractors were working.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 3, 9:14 p.m. — A trooper stopped a Ford Flex at West First and South D streets, Island City, for a driving violation and arrested the driver, Shanon Wayne Bird, 53, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended/revoked.
