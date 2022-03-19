Wednesday, March 16
8:13 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of South Bellwood Street, Union, reported an aggressive dog. An animal enforcement officer responded.
11:03 a.m. — Gilmore Logging, 10105 Wallowa Lake Highway, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer responded and took a report.
12:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of harassment on the 300 block of Ruckman Avenue, Imbler. A deputy responded and explained options.
1:20 p.m. — The Union County school resource officer received a request to contact La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., regarding suspicious circumstances..
1:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance. Police cited a 59-year-old woman on a Union County warrant charging failure to appear on a charge of menacing.
2:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a vehicle crash at Jefferson Avenue and Greenwood Street. Police cited a 57-year-old La Grande woman on four Union County warrants for failure to appear on various misdemeanor charges.
3:57 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, reported the theft of a catalytic converter. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary to a cabin and shop in the area of 76300 Bowman Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact and took a report.
9:58 p.m. — A caller reported a person walking around the North Powder School, 333 G St., North Powder, was checking doors. Dispatch advised a Union County sheriff’s deputy.
Thursday, March 17
9:33 a.m. — A resident in the area of 69000 Craig Loop, Summerville, reported possible fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and gave options.
3:29 p.m. — A caller reported a civil issue on the 1900 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and provided options.
4:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about possible animal abuse on the 40 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
6:40 p.m. — A caller in the area of 67200 Timberline Road, Summerville, reported a dog was in an area with livestock. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took the dog into custody.
6:41 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of South Bellwood Street, Union, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
6:46 p.m. — A resident on the 26600 block of Bird Lane, La Grande, reported possible fraud and theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:39 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of N Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak with an officer regarding a civil dispute. An officer made contact and provided options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.