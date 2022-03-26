9:28 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:52 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Umpqua Bank, 3106 Island Ave., La Grande, on a report of a trespasser. Police arrested James Kenneth Wright, 69, of La Grande, for second-degree criminal trespass, criminal trespass with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
3:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Imbler on a report of an intoxicated driver. The deputy found the subject was having a medical episode.
4:15 p.m. — The Long Branch, 208 Depot St., La Grande, reported receiving a counterfeit bill. An officer responded and seized the fake money.
5:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of H Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer made contact with the subject and told the person not to drive.
6:46 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 600 block of East Birth Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance and trespassed one person.
8:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
Thursday, March 24
2:16 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of Patton Street, Summerville, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:05 a.m. — A La Grande police officer warned two people on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue for trespassing on the railroad right-of-way.
12:09 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. An officer took a report.
5:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Q Avenue on a report of a fight. Officers arrived and the parties separated.
6:13 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, made a complaint about dogs barking and running loose.
11:22 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance at a residence. Police warned one person for disorderly conduct.
