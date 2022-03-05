Wednesday, March 2
8:25 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder. Deputies responded and took a report.
10:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud at Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:39 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and resolved the situation.
2:46 p.m. — A caller reported a stalking order violation on the 1500 block of Portland Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
3:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer will follow up.
4:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Police found an intoxicated person and counseled him about his behavior.
9:21 p.m. — A caller reported someone was trying to get into a vehicle on the 600 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and found this was a person who locked their keys in the vehicle.
Thursday, March 3
9:42 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
10:01 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about harassment at Fenn’s Towing & Repair, 2208 May Lane. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
11:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3500 block of Second Street on a call about a burglary and took a report.
1:45 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Gracee Leonette Shelley, 22, on a U.S. Postal Inspection Service warrant for theft or receipt of stolen mail matter.
4:25 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.