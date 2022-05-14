7:25 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on Cemetery Road, Elgin.
7:50 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Island Avenue arrested Michael Patrick Piggott, 24, on a Union County Jail detainer and for four counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
12:37 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp in the area of 10200 North E Street, La Grande.
2:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the city public works department, 800 X Ave., on a report of harassment. Police cited three teen males, ages 14, 15 and 17, for fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
3:53 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Adams and Island avenues, La Grande, for a vehicle crash and took reports.
4:23 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about theft of services on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and determined there was a violation of city law.
6:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp at Pioneer Park.
8:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about harassment in the area of 62000 Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande. A deputy made contact and explained options.
Thursday, May 12
12:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and T Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned the parties for disorderly conduct.
7:45 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 61300 block of Highway 203, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
11:07 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 400 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer checked and found the camp was empty.
12:16 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about child neglect and started an investigation.
1:44 p.m. — A caller reported finding kittens on Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
3:38 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 800 block of South Fourth Street, Union. A deputy made contact.
9:25 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances in the area of 66400 Highway 203, Union. Dispatch advised local law enforcement.
11:17 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the 800 block of South Main Street, Union. Union County sheriff’s deputies then arrested Nathan Daniel Prouty, 38, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, eluding and resisting arrest.
