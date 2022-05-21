Wednesday, May 18
7:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Spruce Street and T Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers determined a parent was attempting to locate their child.
8:06 a.m. — A guest at Orchard Motel, 2206 Adams Ave., La Grande, asked to speak to police regarding harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:58 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about barking dogs on the 400 block of Third Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
12:34 p.m. — A La Grande parking enforcement officer responded to a complaint on Fourth Street and N Avenue and issued a warning.
3:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3100 block of Walnut Street on a complaint about vandalism and logged information.
7:49 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief to a vehicle on the 10400 block of South Valley Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
9:31 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of F Street, North Powder, on a report of a disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The parties separated.
Thursday, May 19
2:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Benchwarmer’s Pub & Grill on a noise complaint. The subjects agreed to keep it down.
9:56: a.m. — A caller reported a disabled vehicle at Monroe Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande. Officers responded and helped move the vehicle.
12:33 p.m. — A caller on the 67600 block of Mitchek Lane, Elgin, reported a possible wolf depredation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
2:07 p.m. — A resident of Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and gave options regarding criminal charges.
2:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Green Tree Apartments again and arrested a 41-year-old man for first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
9:45 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of South Fifth Avenue, Elgin, made a complaint about a barking dog. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the dog was fine.
10:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Denny’s Restaurant, 2604 Island Ave., on a report of criminal mischief. An officer took a report.
Friday, May 20
12:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Cimmaron Manor Apartments, 1904 H Ave., and took a report for an unattended death.
