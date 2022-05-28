10:30 a.m. — A caller reported two males were causing a disturbance in the road at N Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
2:17 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Division Street, Elgin, reported the theft of a swing set and told the Union County Sheriff’s Office the possible location of the suspect. Deputies responded and cited a 25-year-old woman for third-degree theft and criminal mischief and arrested a 33-year-old man for the same charges.
3:33 p.m. — La Grande police at R Avenue and Greenwood Street stopped a vehicle and arrested Sandi Jean McKaig, 44, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4:10 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle on Highway 82 and Pierce Road, La Grande, pulled in front a school bus. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller.
6:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded the 2600 block of Bearco Loop for a domestic disturbance. An officer took a report.
6:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of First Street on a complaint about a barking dog. An officer made contact with the dog owners, who were returning home.
11:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder. Deputies arrested Monique Marie Furman, 40, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thursday, May 26
8:55 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about possible animal neglect in the area of 64700 Bean Coffin Lane, Summerville.
12:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp at Gekeler Lane and 16th Street. An officer responded and found the subjects had permission to be there.
2:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 66500 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A deputy responded and took information.
4:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to K Avenue on a complaint about a dog bite. An officer took a report.
7:11 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande, reported an assault. An officer made contact and took information.
10:16 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. Law enforcement responded and cited a juvenile for harassment.
11:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a female yelling. An officer trespassed one person.
