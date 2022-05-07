7:09 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Wallowa County Grain Growers, 62311 Hunter Road, La Grande, on a call about a burglary. The deputy took a report.
7:53 a.m. — A caller on the 62300 block of Wagoner Hill Lane, Summerville, reported a dog bit a person.
9:12 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to law enforcement about possible animal abuse/neglect on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:30 p.m. — A resident of the 3000 block of North Second Street, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer made contact, took information and explained options.
3:31 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 74200 block of Yarrington Road, Elgin, on a report of disturbance between neighbors and resolved the situation.
4:05 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in North Powder on a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. Deputies contact a mental health provider.
9:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Glenn Elliott, 20, on a Union County warrant charging first-degree criminal trespass and theft.
Thursday, May 5
7:52 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy observed a suspicious male in the area of 10500 North McAlister Road, Island City. The deputy counseled the person.
8:30 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Graybeal Distributing, 2514 Adams Ave., La Grande, on a report of a suspicious male. Officers gave a warning to the person for disorderly conduct.
11:35 a.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated male on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and gave the person a ride to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
11:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of 16th Street on a report of a burglary alarm. Officers determined a delivery driver with a package set off the alarm.
7:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a resident threatening self-harm.
9:32 p.m. — A resident at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave., La Grande, made a complaint about harassment. An officer made contact and gave options.
10:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Oak Street on a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested James Allen Cribbs, 23, for disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.