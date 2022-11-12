3:30 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 700 block of A Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
11:27 a.m. — A caller asked for law enforcement to check on the welfare of a person at a business on the 2200 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed the person from the property.
1:50 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer responded to V Avenue and Greenwood Street, La Grande, on a report of an animal complaint. The officer took the animal to a shelter.
5:17 p.m. — Staff at Walmart, Island City, called law enforcement about a shoplifter. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited a 24-year-old man for second-degree theft.
6:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street for a disturbance. Officers counseled the parties involved.
10:47 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a trespasser at Oregon Trail Trader, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin David Beynon, 38, of Portland, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
