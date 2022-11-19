Wednesday, Nov. 16
5:37 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, called police with a noise complaint. An officer checked the area but did not find the problem.
1:09 p.m. — A caller complained about careless driving near milepost 12 on Highway 82, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject of the call.
6:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering a mental crisis. Police helped set a plan in place.
6:31 p.m. — La Grande police received reports of criminal mischief on the 1500 block of T Avenue and then on the 2100 block of Spruce Street. Police took reports.
11:24 p.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande. An officer responded and gave a warning for noise.
Thursday, Nov. 17
6:31 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a dog into custody.
10:05 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy reported livestock on the loose near milepost 22 on Highway 237, La Grande.
10:31 a.m. — A caller reported a dog at large in the area of 64600 Orchard Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog into custody.
2:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime and advised the Union County school resource officer.
10:41 p.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of H Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about a barking dog. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
