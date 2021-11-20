Wednesday, Nov. 17
7:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Cove Avenue on a report of someone trespassing and arrested a 17-year-old male for second-degree trespass, second-degree theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
8:54 a.m. — A caller reported dogs were loose on the side of Interstate 84 near milepost 268.
1:21 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Benton Park on a report of three missing children. The children were found.
3:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run at C & M Country Store, 10102 N. McAlister Road, Island City. The sheriff’s office arrested Kevin Shawn Carman, 57, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and driving while suspended, all misdemeanors.
5:13 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
11:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2400 block of Depot Street on a report of a domestic disturbance and explained options.
11:45 p.m. — La Grande police returned to the 2400 block of Depot Street on a domestic disturbance call. Police provided extra patrols.
Thursday, Nov. 18
1:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2500 block of J Court. Officers cited a 17-year-old male for for menacing, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and minor in possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
6:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave. on a report of a trespasser, and officers trespassed one person from two properties.
6:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Exxon station/Subway at 2310 Island Ave. on a report of a vehicle theft in progress. Officers arrested Sunnie Jean Moore, 24, of Baker City, for unlawful entry into a vehicle and unlawful use of a vehicle. Police later cited Moore for possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
10:32 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud from Old West Federal Credit Union on Depot Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:39 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite from Grande Ronde Hospital Urgent Care, 10303 S. Walton Road, Island City. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
2:22 p.m. — The Union County school resource officer received information about a previous assault at La Grande High School.
2:50 p.m. — A caller reported a male was intoxicated at the Northeast Oregon Public Transit Hub, 2204 E. Penn Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and assisted the person off the property.
2:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person in Elgin in mental or emotional duress. A sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the Center for Human Development, which led to establishing a safety plan for the individual.
8:10 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a driver at Island and Monroe avenues and subsequently arrested Timothy Mark Kollar, 61, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
