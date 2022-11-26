1:02 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop at T Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande, arrested Nicholas Paul Gibson, 31, for misdemeanors of third-degree escape and fleeing on foot after finding out he was wanted on a Grant County warrant.
9:26 a.m. — A caller reported an elk was stuck in a fence at Woodruff Lane and Highway 237 north of Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
9:45 a.m. — A caller on the 700 block of 20th Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer about an aggressive dog from the day before.
4:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about an assault at Adams Avenue and Cherry Street. Officers responded and took a report.
5:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible gunshots on the 500 block of F Avenue. An officer responded but did not find anyone shooting.
10:13 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1400 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. Officers responded and will follow up.
Thursday, Nov. 24
6:39 a.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of 10400 South Grandview Drive, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and did not find anyone shooting.
7:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a report about possible gunshots on the 2400 block of H Avenue. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone shooting.
8:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers trespassed one person.
11:15 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and logged information for a follow-up.
3:54 p.m. — A caller in the area of 57900 Godley Road, Union, reported a wanted person. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
8:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check in Elgin. Dispatch contacted the subject, who was OK.
