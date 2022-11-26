Wednesday, Nov. 23

1:02 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop at T Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande, arrested Nicholas Paul Gibson, 31, for misdemeanors of third-degree escape and fleeing on foot after finding out he was wanted on a Grant County warrant.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.