Public safety report: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
Nov 27, 2021

Wednesday, Nov. 24
12:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to an apartment on the 200 block of Gekeler Lane for a noise complaint. The occupant reported losing track of time and agreed to turn down the volume.
8:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 100 block of South 20th Street. An officer responded and took a report.
10:53 a.m. — A resident on the 100 block of West Arch Street, Union, reported a theft. A Union County sheriff's deputy responded and took a report.
11:48 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible missing person. An officer made contact and logged information.
1:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a burglary on the 300 block of Cherry. Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:31 p.m. — A Union County sheriff's deputy responded to the 700 block of South Main Street, Union, on a report of a trespasser. The deputy determined this was a property line dispute.
6:36 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported gunshots. An officer determined the sounds were fireworks.
6:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Landon Arthur Davidson, 25, for a restraining order violation.
8:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person in mental or emotional duress. An officer made contact, and a relative of the subject contacted crisis services.
8:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 25
8:09 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of North Main Street, Union, reported one dog attacked ion, Or 97883 Lgs Report Of A Dog That Attacked Another Dog. Logged For Aeo.
2:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Alder Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officer made one arrest.
4:34 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots 4 miles north of La Grande.
