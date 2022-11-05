6:23 a.m. — A caller reported a stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run at North Main and East Ash streets, Union. Another caller at 6:40 a.m. reported a hit-and-run associated with a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took reports.
12:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of Arch Street, Union.
4:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about teens at Second Street and N Avenue throwing glass bottles in the road. An officer checked the site but found no teens.
8:26 p.m. — A caller on the 59100 block of Pierce Road, La Grande, reported finding a gun. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
8:29 p.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. An officer responded and took a report.
Thursday, Nov. 3
1:38 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the area of railroad tracks in Island City for a tent fire.
2:10 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a transient camp in Ladd Canyon. The deputy arrested Wanda Jean Harris, 47, on a Union County warrant charging first-degree failure to appear and on four Umatilla County warrants for violating probation, contempt of court and failure to appear.
2:11 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on a female under a tarp on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue. An officer checked, and she was OK.
7:03 p.m. — A caller reported a pony was on the loose on the 500 block of Palmer Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the pony was returned home.
11:36 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Daniel Gaspare McIntosh, 37, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest.
