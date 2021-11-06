8:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism at Graybeal Distributing Co., 2514 Adams Ave. An officer responded and took a report.
11:05 a.m. — A caller reporting finding an abandoned boat at Hunter Road and Behrens Lane, Summerville. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and placed a 48 hour notice on the boat.
1:53 p.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Cove Avenue asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding fraud. A deputy made contact and logged information.
6:04 p.m. — A caller reported a teen was running around in the parking lot of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the teen, who returned home.
8:27 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 10800 South Walton Road, La Grande, for a person suffering mental duress and throwing items around. The person had calmed down by the time the deputy arrived.
10:48 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on the 200 block of East Center Street, Union, and resolved the situation.
Thursday, Nov. 4
6:05 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 62300 Leffel Road, La Grande.
10:08 a.m. — A resident on the 1300 block of N Avenue, La Grande, reported theft of services. An officer responded and will follow up.
11:32 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a barking dog on the 2100 block of Island Avenue. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owners of the dog.
11:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Sundowner Mobile Park, 1806 26th St., on a report of a weapon law violation. Officers took two guns and will contact the parents.
1:55 p.m. — A caller reported possible harassment on the 400 block of B Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and reported the subject may have mental health issues. The deputy explained options.
2:55 p.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud disturbance at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. An officer responded but did not locate the disturbance.
