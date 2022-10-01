Wednesday, Sept. 28
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog running in the area of 10200 White Birch Lane, Island City. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
12:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a call about people in the road creating a hazard. An officer did not find the subjects.
2:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park on a call about a suspicious person. Police trespassed the person from the park for 30 days.
5:32 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. An officer responded and gave options.
10:48 p.m. — A La Grande police officer counseled someone about setting off fireworks on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.
10:50 p.m. — A caller reported hearing gunshots on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and determined it was fireworks.
Thursday, Sept. 29
12:56 p.m. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office reported it arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 48, on seven Union County warrants — four for probation violations and three for failure to appear.
1:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office on South Eighth Avenue, Elgin, arrested a 16-year-old male on four Union County juvenile warrants for probation violations.
1:05 p.m. — La Grande police at a traffic stop at U Avenue and Spruce Street arrested Michael Stephen Jenks, 35, of Summerville, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:31 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse/neglect on the 300 block of Main Street, Summerville.
5:42 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Ronald Patrick Howell, 30, for second-degree sexual abuse.
9:20 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of South College Street, Union, made a complaint about a barking dog.
