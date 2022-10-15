6:24 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of 60200 Peach Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:46 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, to give assistance regarding identity theft. The officer also took a report.
4:11 p.m. — La Grande police on the 2200 block of 26th Street arrested Macy Rae Fullersmith, 25, of La Grande, for vehicle theft and first-degree theft by receiving.
5:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 1700 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded.
5:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2200 block of Watson Road. An officer responded.
7:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and arrested a 16-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief.
7:33 p.m. — A caller reported a dog tried to attack another dog on the 2500 block of May Lane, La Grande.
Thursday, Oct. 13
11:13 a.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office for contact regarding littering on Balloon Tree Road, Elgin. A deputy called and left a message.
3:10 p.m. — A caller reported a runaway in the area of 62700 Monroe Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:10 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
10:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 near milepost 261 arrested Chase Anthony Black, 34, of Estacada, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
