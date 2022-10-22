9:18 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping, Island City. A deputy took a report.
2:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of H Avenue on a call about a suspicious person. Police found a person waiting for a child to get out of school.
5:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a tree that fell into the street on the 300 block of Lane Avenue. An officer responded and contacted public works to remove the tree.
5:56 p.m. — Union County Parole and Probation officers called police for assistance on the 500 block of Second Street, La Grande. Police responded and arrested Fadel Nemr Nahle, 56, for unlawful possession of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and first-degree theft by receiving.
Thursday, Oct. 20
11:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Y Avenue on a call about a possible trespass. Officers trespassed one person.
4:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a careless driver at Hartford Lane and Middle Road, Elgin.
4:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a careless driver on the 2000 block of Third Street.
6:53 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of South Third Street, Union, reported a runaway. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
8:20 p.m. — A caller in the 67800 area of Highway 203, Union, reported a missing cow.
10:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Albany Street and North Sixth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a car crash. A deputy cited Clayton Atreyu Hammon, 20, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a prowler on the 1500 block of 26th Street. Police checked the area and everything appeared to be secure.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.