Wednesday, Oct. 20
11:03 a.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of L Avenue, La Grande, reported finding drug paraphernalia. An officer responded, confiscated the item and took a report.
1:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about harassment. An officer made contact, determined this was occurring at school in Cove and referred the matter to the Union County school resource officer.
2:36 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of family abuse. An officer made contact and will follow up.
2:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Polk Avenue and Umatilla Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers warned the subjects for disorderly conduct.
4:34 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported criminal mischief. Officers responded and the parties reached a civil compromise.
6:51 p.m. — A caller reported a woman screaming in the area of Second Street and C Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area but found no one in distress.
9:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment at the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave. An officer made contact, explained options and attempted to contact the other party involved.
Thursday, Oct. 21
1:59 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Alder Street, Elgin, for two hang-up 911 calls. The deputy found the situation was fine and counseled one person.
7:02 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from U.S. Forest Service Road 77 near Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
7:47 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Union High School, 540 S. Main St., of a minor in possession of alcohol. A deputy took a report.
9:17 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose in the area of 68700 Highway 82, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and would notify the cattle owner.
9:37 a.m. — A caller reported abandoned kittens in the area of 62700 Standley Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and provided contact information to the local animal shelter.
12:55 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, on a report of shoplifting. Union County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old male on a Multnomah County juvenile warrant for violating probation and a 17-year-old male on a Baker County juvenile warrant also for violating probation.
4:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue for a disturbance. Police counseled and separated the parties involved.
5:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers counseled the parties involved.
10:12 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to East Ash and North Bellwood streets, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Both parties denied anything happened.
