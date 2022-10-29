Wednesday, Oct. 26
7:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at Western States Equipment. An officer responded and took a report.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
7:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at Western States Equipment. An officer responded and took a report.
8:23 a.m. — A caller in the area of 62000 Lower Perry Loop reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
3:29 p.m. — A caller reported loose livestock in the area of 200 Deal Canyon Lane, La Gande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
5:05 p.m. — A caller reported loose livestock on the 1400 block of Cris Court, La Grande. Officers responded.
11:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment at the La Grande Chevron Shop N’ Go. Officers responded and gave a person a ride.
Thursday, Oct. 27
8:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on the 900 block of 14th Street. An officer made contact and will follow up.
1:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on the 2100 block of First Street. Police arrested Joshua Lee Palmer, 35, for domestic violence offenses of second-degree assault and strangulation.
8:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cock & Bull Villa Roma on a report of a robbery. Officers took a report.
11:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of M Avenue on a call about a disturbance. Police resolved the situation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.