Wednesday, Oct. 5
8:54 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 70800 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. The Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted the owners of the livestock.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8:54 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 70800 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. The Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted the owners of the livestock.
10:31 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:26 p.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of 21st Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding an issue with a neighbor’s dog. Police took information.
8:47 p.m. — Officers responded to Pioneer Park, La Grande, on a report of a person in a mental or emotional crisis. Police gave options and helped put a safety plan in place for the person.
9:12 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight on the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue, Elgin. Deputies responded and separated the parties.
Thursday, Oct. 6
4:31 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:05 a.m. — Local law enforcement and medics responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of an accident with injuries.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Spring Avenue on a call about a possible restraining order violation. An officer took a report.
5:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles riding a go-kart in the area of Birch Street and V Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the juveniles.
5:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Oak Street on a report of a dog biting someone. An officer took a report.
11:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.