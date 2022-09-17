Wednesday, Sept. 14
7:54 a.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report for first-degree criminal mischief.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7:54 a.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report for first-degree criminal mischief.
8:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue.
2:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a vehicle theft on the 10700 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A deputy responded and took a report.
7:49 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy observed possible shoplifting at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. The deputy counseled the person.
Thursday, Sept. 15
8:11 a.m. — A caller reported wolf depredation at Darr Road and Kingsbury Lane, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12:29 p.m. — A resident on the 3200 block of Oak Street, La Grande, asked police to provide extra patrols due to transient camps.
5:25 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Island Avenue and the Grande Ronde River, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked and found the camp was abandoned.
7:11 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious smell on the 400 block of Division Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but could not find the source of the odor.
10:48 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 300 block of G Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.