Wednesday, Sept. 21
1:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact in the Union County Jail regarding a complaint. An officer responded, took information and gave options.
7:46 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Union City Park, Union, on a report of a male pulling a female out of a vehicle and attempting to strangle her. The deputy arrested James Michael Fitzpatrick, 32, for felony strangulation.
7:57 p.m. — A caller reported a male arguing with a female in front of the gas station at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, then they headed west in a vehicle. An officer stopped the vehicle, found they were having an argument and warned them for disorderly conduct.
8:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Alder Street on a report of a disturbance between two brothers. They separated and police determined this did not rise to the level of a crime.
9:13 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1700 block of Claire Street, La Grande. An officer responded.
Thursday, Sept. 22
12:43 a.m. — A La Grande police officer checked out a transient camp on the 2200 block of Island Avenue.
9:31 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a call about fraud.
4:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a call about a disorderly male. Officers counseled one person.
11:10 p.m. — A caller reported a possible gunshot in the area of Cove Avenue and 21st Street, La Grande. An officer checked the area but found nothing suspicious.
11:33 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1900 block of Birch Street, Elgin, on a noise complaint. The deputy counseled the people involved.
