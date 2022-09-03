Wednesday, Aug. 31
11:10 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1600 block of Portland Street for a disturbance. The officer cited two people.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
11:10 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1600 block of Portland Street for a disturbance. The officer cited two people.
1:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street on a report of a person with mental illness. Police arrested a 37-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
5:30 p.m. — A caller in Elgin made a complaint about a dog bite. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music on the 3200 block of Alder Street. An officer checked the area but heard no music.
Thursday, Sept. 1
1 p.m. — A caller reported livestock was on the loose on Lower Cove Road, Cove. An animal enforcement officer checked but did not find any livestock.
2:40 p.m. — La Grande police on a follow-up arrested Jennifer Stewart, 40, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
4:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about identity theft. An officer provided options.
8:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to JC Woodworks, 1415 Jefferson Ave., on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned a person for disorderly conduct.
10:05 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 600 block of 12th Street reported harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.