7:22 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of Center Street, North Powder, on a complaint about five dogs at large.
7:45 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle slid off the road at Morgan Lake Road and Skyline Lane, La Grande. This was the first of several reports of disabled vehicles in Union County.
12:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a domestic disturbance on the 62000 block of Booth Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
4:04 p.m. — A caller reported a car was blocking a driveway on the 800 block of Grandy Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and gave three warnings.
4:12 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, reported vandalism to a vehicle. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:34 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
Tuesday, April 12
1:40 a.m. — Local law enforcement received information that Devan Ray Phillips, 36, of La Grande, was arrested in Multnomah County on five Union County warrants for failure to appear, including on charges of first-degree burglary and misdemeanors of criminal mischief, trespass and fourth-degree assault.
7 a.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on the welfare of a person at Island and Adams avenues. An officer responded and found the person was OK but their vehicle ran out of gas. We’ve all been there.
9:28 a.m. — A resident on the 800 block of Division Street, Elgin, made a complaint about fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:05 p.m. — Local law enforcement cited two 13-year-old La Grande girls for harassment.
3:35 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Fir Street, La Grande, reported a restraining order violation. An officer responded.
3:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St. Police took a report for fourth-degree assault.
6:05 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller did not want to be a victim. Police gave options.
10:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., on a report of an assault. Police arrested a 45-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.