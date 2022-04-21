2:51 a.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a domestic disturbance. Officers responded, found the subjects were arguing and they agreed to keep the noise down.
8:46 a.m. — A Union resident reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
12:10 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, reported the theft of cans and bottles. An officer took information.
12:47 p.m. — A Union resident reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
4:19 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande. Officers responded and warned the subjects for disorderly conduct.
7:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 1802 Adams Ave., on a report of indecent exposure. Officers trespassed one male.
7:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a request from an ambulance crew at an apartment on the 1800 block of G Avenue. Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman for harassment.
9:14 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An officer responded and took information for an animal enforcement officer.
Tuesday, April 19
9:40 a.m. — A caller complained about a dog on the 3300 block of Columbia Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog’s owner for allowing the dog into the neighbor’s backyard.
11:44 a.m. — A resident of Union reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, but the person did not want to be a victim. The deputy explained options.
12:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 200 block of Second Street, North Powder. A deputy tried to contact the subjects and left a message.
3:26 p.m. — A resident on the 63900 block of McDonald Lane, La Grande, reported mail theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
4:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about the theft of lumber on the 2900 block of Second Street. An officer took a report.
4:25 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of panels and posts on the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy left a message.
11:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 200 block of Fir Street. Offices responded and took a report.
