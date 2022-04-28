Monday, April 25
6:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 40 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a burglary. A deputy took a report.
7:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Second Street on a report of a dead person. An officer took a report.
9:25 a.m. — A resident on the 800 block of B Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about barking dogs. An animal enforcement officer made connect and explain options.
3:16 p.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 63400 block of Owsley Canyon Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The subject only wanted the sheriff’s office to log the information for now.
3:30 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Shelter From the Storm, 10901 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a suspicious person. Officers counseled the subject.
4:07 p.m. — A caller complained about careless drivers in the area of 70300 Valley View Road, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and counseled the drivers.
6:44 p.m. — A caller reported a bull on the loose in the area of 71100 Highway 82, Elgin. The person responsible for the bull reported he would take care of it.
7:30 p.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Charles Michael Gohn, 26, an inmate in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on eight Union County warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, April 26
10:19 a.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a resident on the 2400 block of Greenwood Street. An officer responded and the subject was fine.
12:03 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, asked to talk to an officer about telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and took information.
1:58 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Seventh Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about harassment. An officer responded and referred the matter to the school resource officer.
3:03 p.m. — Elgin High School, 1400 Birch St., Elgin, reported possible runaway juveniles. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and returned the juveniles to school.
3:11 p.m. — A resident on the 60400 block of Bushnell Road, La Grande, reported the theft of a package. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
4:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a call from the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave. about a person seeming to be experiencing mental illness. An officer made contact and took information.
11:58 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue and arrested Emilee Lyn Wagoner, 22, for first-degree theft by receiving.
