1:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher J. Wallace, 56, while he was in custody in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on a Union County warrant for first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, five counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree aggravated theft.
2:23 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was stuck in snow on Ladd Creek Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and arranged for a tow truck.
12:34 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about animal cruelty on the 30 block of Highway 204, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
3:22 p.m. — A caller reported a tree fell and created a traffic hazard on Mill Creek Lane, Cove.
6:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Taco Bell, 11625 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy trespassed one male.
11:33 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Fir Street, La Grande, reported a restraining order violation. Officers responded and found there was no violation but did take a report for theft.
Tuesday, April 5
7:42 a.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Conklin Road, Cove, made a complaint about harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited a juvenile.
10:09 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande. A deputy responded and the subject agreed to go to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
10:17 a.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard due to a disabled vehicle at Cedar Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and warned the subjects for trespassing.
1:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Island City. A deputy made contact.
3:40 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., La Grande, for a restraining order violation. Deputy referred the victim to Shelter From the Storm.
7:11 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported an assault that occurred Friday, April 1. An officer made contact.
7:30 p.m. — A resident on the 10700 block of Emily Drive, La Grande, reported a person threatened to slash vehicle tires. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed the subject from the residence.
10:30 p.m. — A caller reported two dogs on the 2600 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, were without food and water.
