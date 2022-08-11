9:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Cove Avenue on a call about a disturbance. Officers gave one person a ride from the scene.
2:53 p.m. — A caller reported someone left a dog in a vehicle on the 500 block of M Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
3:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person walking in the road at Fourth Street and N Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
7:29 p.m. — A caller reported a indecent exposure on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:04 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Elgin Community Center, 260 N. 10th Ave., Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy talked to the people involved and will follow up.
10 p.m. — A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle at Imbler High School, Sixth Street and Esther Avenue, Imbler. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found youths were playing basketball and said they would keep it down.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
11:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, on a call about a disturbance. The parties separated.
12:33 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, called for help with a stuck dog. An animal enforcement officer responded.
3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Pinehurst Apartments, 1502 21st St., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
5:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of Z Avenue. Police arrested a 29-year-old man for second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
6:03 p.m. — A caller reported a downed tree on Pumpkin Ridge Road and Courtney Lane, Summerville.
