Monday, Aug. 15
9:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Birnie Park on a complaint about a transient causing a disturbance. Officers trespassed the person.
Monday, Aug. 15
9:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Birnie Park on a complaint about a transient causing a disturbance. Officers trespassed the person.
10:46 a.m — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Fir Street on a report of a fight. The parties separated.
10:50 a.m. — A caller reported someone abandoned chickens in the area of 61300 Booth Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
3:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of L Avenue on a call about a transient camp. An officer made contact with the subject, who agreed to move by the end of the day.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
5:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person camped near the railroad tracks on the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer found the person had permission to be there.
8:26 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an Elgin resident about harassment. A deputy made contact and issued a warning for telephonic harassment.
10:55 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 64800 area of Sammyville Lane, Elgin, on a report of a previous domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested one person at the scene.
3:16 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abandonment in the area of 68700 Mill Creek Lane, Cove. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
8:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of indecent exposure at Max Square. An officer then spoke to an individual about a homeless camp.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.