8:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Ash Street on a call about trespassing. Police arrested Austin Cameron Reynolds, 18, for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft and on a probation violation. Police also arrested an 18-year-old woman for second-degree criminal trespass.
1:09 p.m. — A resident in Cove reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy logged information.
2:04 p.m. — La Grande police placed 48-hour tow notices on three vehicles at Grande Ronde Plaza, 2212 Island Ave.
3:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a rape. An officer responded and took information.
9:57 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person at Ninth Street and N Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and determined the person was exercising.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
9:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about a dog bite on the 1400 block of T Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
9:21 a.m. — A caller reported abandoned animals on the 800 block of Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
12:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3100 block of Cove Avenue on a call about a burglary. An officer took a report.
1:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Cove Avenue on a call about a vehicle break-in. Police arrested Shawn Lee Presock, 39, for felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal trespass and on a parole/probation detainer.
4 p.m. — Police and medics responded to Wildflower Lodge, 508 16th St., La Grande, on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
4:05 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and warned two people.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.