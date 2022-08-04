5:39 a.m. — A caller reported a female was screaming on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin.
8:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of G Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation. An officer took information.
10:31 a.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of May Lane, La Grande, told police someone stole their vehicle. An officer responded, found the subject, who returned the vehicle.
5:18 p.m. — A caller reported finding a gun on Summit Road, La Grande.
7 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park on a report of a disturbance. The people involved separated.
11:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue for a loud party. The party dispersed.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
8:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of R Avenue on a report of vandalism. An officer took a report.
2:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. Police cited a juvenile for trespass.
3:46 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Hibbler Street, Cove, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:47 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, reported a woman was screaming in the middle of the street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the subject agreed to keep it down.
9:07 p.m. — A caller reported someone was crying on the 90 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and determined the crying was from a dog.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.