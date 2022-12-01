12:37 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office served a restraining order on the 300 block of North Dewey Street, Union.
4:16 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about criminal mischief at Elgin High School. A deputy responded but did not find any criminal mischief.
4:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a teen yelling at customers at Bubbles Laundry and refusing to leave. Officers responded and trespassed the teen, who left.
10:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and determined it was juveniles and provided a courtesy ride.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
11:07 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to Local Harvest Eatery and Pub on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Joseph John Richter, 38, of Kennewick, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
2:18 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a minor in possession of alcohol at La Grande Middle School. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
4:29 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles at Adams Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande, were throwing snowballs.
6:07 p.m. — A caller reported a pony on the loose at Pioneer Park, La Grande.
9:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog biting someone on the 1600 block of Sixth Street.
